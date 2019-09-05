The Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road, will host its Kids Take the Stage Youth Theater Classes this fall.
Students from preschool through sixth grade are encouraged to take part in the weekly class sessions.
Classes take place in the classroom and on the stage at the theater. Financial assistance scholarships are available for qualified families. The deadline for enrollment is Wednesday, Sept. 25.
For more information or to sign up, call 563-588-3377, visit www.belltowertheater.net or stop by the Bell Tower Theater from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
All the World’s a Stage: 5:30-6:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 8-Nov. 12. Ages 3 and older. Preschoolers act out stories using props, musical instruments and movement. Space is limited to 10 per class. The cost is $55 per child.
Let’s Pretend: 4-5 or 5:15-6:15 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 7-Nov. 11. Kindergarten and first grade. Kids use their imagination and self-expression to build concentration, confidence and communication skills. Space is limited to 16 per class. The cost is $65 per child.
Show Choir Fun: 4:15-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 8-Nov. 12. Second and third grades. Learn simple routines with many of the same moves seen in show choir competitions. Space is limited to 15 per class. The cost is $65 per child.
Creative Theatrics: 4-5 or 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 9-Nov. 13. Second and third grades. The class uses beginning acting techniques and cultivates skills that help kids to be confident and comfortable on stage using stories and short plays as a foundation. Each day, students will focus on creating believable characters using props, costumes, pantomime and dialogue. Space is limited to 16 per class. The cost is $65 per child.
Acting: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 10-Nov. 14. Fourth through sixth grade. The class focuses on acting skills and how to create believable characters. Kids will explore improvisation, stage movement and pantomime using skits and short plays to work on mastering the skills needed in acting on stage. Space is limited to 16 per class. The cost is $65 per child.
Musical Theater 101: 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 11-Nov. 15. Fourth through sixth grade. The class teaches singing, character interpretation and simple choreography using scenes from Broadway musicals. Space is limited to 20 per class. The cost is $85 per child.