No Fruity Pebbles this week?
Alright, fine. I’ll have some Blueberry Morning. It’s pretty good, but it’s no Fruity Pebbles.
So went the laws of helping ourselves at the VansCoy house.
Devin VansCoy has been one of my many best friends since the second grade. He was the best man in my wedding, and whenever he ventures back home from his wilderness life in Oregon, we continually get together and have a blast.
I know the word “literally” can be overused now and again, but it literally feels like no time has passed when we reconnect. We typically are laughing like hyenas, and my daughter can’t wait to join in on the fun.
And boy, did we eat our share of cereal together, side-by-side on the living room couch, at what became the hangout house for an ever-growing group of friends throughout high school in Elkader, Iowa. Devin’s house was the place to be for a couple reasons, with the first being scheduling. His mom worked nights, and his dad was a truck driver who was gone most of the week.
Let the fun begin.
However, it’s not as simple as that. Devin’s parents were unique in that they were in on the fun. Sure, we got on their nerves sometimes like a group of boisterous high school kids would. But more often than not, they would be laughing at our shenanigans right along with us. It felt like there would be 20-some kids in that house from time to time and truly, Devin’s parents are saints for putting up with us so often.
With three older brothers who also had friends coming over, Devin’s house resembled a zoo many days.
Especially when we set up an inflatable pool and staged a gigantic mud wrestling tournament in their front yard, skimpy shorts — or speedos — and all. That’s one instance I can recall that they definitely weren’t in on the laughs, because we tore up their lawn pretty bad.
But that’s a story for another time.
And don’t ask me what transpired in their bathroom after the Habanero pepper eating contest. I was just an innocent bystander on that one. The backlash of that event did not look pleasant.
Or those summer nights in Devin’s upstairs bedroom, which had an adjacent storage room, that we turned into a Mario Kart 64 gaming mecca complete with sofas and poster boards to tally our wins on the season. Many sodas were consumed and expletives let fly during those heated battles, and lord knows what they thought we were up to.
(Side note: Is there anything worse in Mario Kart than getting hit with a first-place blue shell just feet from the finish line? I’m getting all bent out of shape now just thinking about it.)
For me, Devin’s house wasn’t just a hangout, but a refuge. No matter what was going on in my life, whether it be acclimating to being a junior high student living in a trailer with my recently divorced father, or struggling with my grades that in hindsight closely associate with said divorce, or even lamenting over a girl I was crushing on who didn’t like me back, I went to Devin’s house to have a good time and laugh with my pals. So, so much laughter was had.
And for that, I always will be thankful for Devin’s parents for giving us that place to go. Thank you, VansCoys.
Also, for never putting all those bowls of cereal on a tab. I can’t imagine what I would have owed.
