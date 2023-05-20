Grand View Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive, will host its annual Vacation Bible School, “Hero Hotline,” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. from Sunday, June 11, to Thursday, June 15.

Join the Professor and Super Meer for Vacation Bible School (VBS). Learn how to spread peace and build each other up just like Jesus.

