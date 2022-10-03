What is a 3D mammogram?

A 3D mammogram is a breast X-ray that creates a three-dimensional picture of the breast. These images are created with one exposure at 1 mm slices, while the breast is gently compressed. This is done by moving from top to bottom and side to side on each breast. Typically, four to six images are a routine screening.

For the Telegraph Herald

Foley is a radiologist and mammography technologist lead at UnityPoint Health — Finley Hospital.

