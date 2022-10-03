What is a 3D mammogram?
A 3D mammogram is a breast X-ray that creates a three-dimensional picture of the breast. These images are created with one exposure at 1 mm slices, while the breast is gently compressed. This is done by moving from top to bottom and side to side on each breast. Typically, four to six images are a routine screening.
Two-dimensional mammograms only produce one image whereas 3D can have more than 300 images with only a slight increase in radiation exposure. It has given us more accurate results with fewer false positives and less call backs.
What age do I start getting mammograms?
Mammograms typically start at 40, unless there is a higher risk for breast cancer in the family, then mammograms should start sooner.
This can be discussed with your primary care provider. Your screening mammogram appointment will take an estimated 20 minutes. For diagnostic imaging, this can take up to 30 to 45 minutes.
Do I need an order from a provider?
Yes, you will need a provider order for all imaging procedures, including a mammogram.
What to expect during my mammogram?
When you arrive for your mammogram, you will be registered for your appointment. Then, a specially trained mammography technologist will take you to our mammography suite where you will change into a hospital-provided gown.
We ask that you do not wear deodorants, perfumes or lotions so that no metallic material will appear on your images and give false readings. Jewelry also will need to be removed.
Your technologist will ask you some personal history to make sure we are providing the most personalized care. We will explain that we will take four to six images of the breasts while in compression.
This compression is to hold the breast still while compressing dense breast tissue that can hide cancers. This only lasts a few seconds and is only slightly uncomfortable to most women.
How are my results interpreted?
Our highly trained radiologists will interpret your mammogram and results are sent to your ordering provider.
Results are provided within two to three days.
A letter from the mammography department relaying your results and follow up will be mailed to your address within a few days.
What is the difference between a screening and diagnostic mammogram?
A screening mammogram is recommended yearly for women who have no signs or symptoms and are 40 and older.
A diagnostic mammogram would be scheduled if you are having concerns such as a lump, bloody discharge from the nipple, inversion of the nipple, etc.
This would require a different set of imaging and/or follow up with ultrasound if needed.
If there is an area of concern on your screening, you will be notified by phone to schedule a diagnostic follow-up appointment.
At this appointment, the radiologist will look at your mammogram right away, and you will have results before you leave.
How can I better my mammogram experience?
- Arrive 20 minutes early to assure you can find parking and the radiology department.
- Bring all prior mammogram imaging, if not performed at a UnityPoint Health facility so that we can have comparisons to provide accurate readings.
- If not in menopause, schedule your mammogram at least one week after your menstrual cycle to avoid sensitive breasts with compression.
- Perform monthly self breast exams, as those can increase your awareness of your body and identify any changes.
Why are mammograms important?
According to the American Cancer Society, about one in eight women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime.
Screening mammography is the only method proven to reduce deaths due to breast cancer by detecting breast cancer early. Approximately 75% of patients who are diagnosed with breast cancer have no risk factors. If detected early, the five-year survival rate for breast cancer exceeds 96%.
