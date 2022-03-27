Bird basics for chickadees and hummingbirds

This is the third in a series of Go Wild! articles to assist native plant selection for yards in the tri-states. Master Gardeners from the Dubuque County ISU Extension and Outreach Office share lessons learned from their experience growing native plants.
Many homeowners want more wild birds in the backyard. We can entice specific breeds by providing preferred native plants and using conservation-minded practices. By addressing habitat, food availability, and including an all-season water source, homeowners can help birds thrive, breed and raise their young.
Encouraging black-capped chickadees
We see chickadees mostly in the winter when they furtively make quick, one seed stops at feeders, though they are year-long residents. Chickadees are non-migratory birds residing in mixed forests of deciduous (leaf dropping) and evergreens.
Outside of winter months, they consume a wide variety of insects, spiders, berries and fruit, decreasing seed consumption to 10-20% in the summer. Caterpillars are their primary food in the spring, summer and fall. These soft protein sources also are the main source of food for nestlings.
Chickadee habits
To attract chickadees to a back yard throughout the year, native trees and shrubbery need to be abundant.
Keystone trees (native oaks, cherry/plum genus willow, birch poplar and maple) and shrubs (pussy willow, blueberry, hawthorn, raspberry/blackberry, hazelnut and dogwood) provide habitat for hundreds of insects (think caterpillars) that are critical food for the Chickadee. Many of these recommended native trees and shrubs are available at local garden nurseries.
Keeping chickadees in the landscape
Their preferred habitat might be at the edge of a forested area, but Chickadee nests also can be found in back yards and parks. Nesting occurs primarily in wood cavities in decaying trees or holes left by other birds, such as woodpeckers.
- Following egg hatch, the chickadee parent must supply the brood a constant source of healthy caterpillars for up to three weeks. A research study by a student of Entomologist Dr. Doug Tallamy, University of Delaware, found that 6,000-9,000 caterpillars were needed to feed one brood of four to six baby Chickadees.
- A home landscape with over 70% native plants can supply the needed caterpillars to feed chickadee baby birds and themselves.
Go wild! Learn how much songbirds depend on insects by searching for books and videos by Douglas Tallamy of the University of Delaware.
Supporting the hummingbird
The ruby-throated hummingbird is commonly found in the tri-state area, migrating from its Mexican winter home. Good backyard food sources include native flowering plants such as bee balm, sages, salvias, Cardinal Flower and selected honeysuckle, with bloom times that cover three seasons.
These native plants provide notice to the hummingbird that the yard is a good place to stop. They also attract spiders and other small insects, providing a steady food source for both adult and young hummingbirds.
Spider webs provide good nest building materials, along with seed and plant fluff, so leave spider webs in place. Hummingbird predators include a variety of reptiles, birds, large flying insects and cats.
Providing healthy food
Most adult hummingbirds will need to eat about seven times an hour and could consume up to 50% of their weight in flower and feeder nectar each day; insects provide the remainder. Easy to find food sources are critical.
Hummingbirds like shrubbery or small trees that provide a dense, hidden environment for their nest, spaced away from any nectar feeders. Some territorial males will over-protect a nectar feeder, so provide multiple feeders and many flowers.
The food source for young birds consists of softened insect parts and nectar that has been collected in the mother’s crop. Avoiding pesticides during the entire growing season will better insure the healthy growth of young birds.
The need to feed these little birds every 15-20 minutes for three to four weeks requires a healthy supply of insects in nearby yards. Pesticides used for lawns and/or mosquito control doesn’t just kill adult mosquitoes, it kills the insects that songbirds seek as food and might put toxic contaminants in the food fed to their young.
Adding fresh water
A constant, fresh water source is important for all birds through the year. Elevated bird baths with moving water and a heated water station in the winter create a welcoming environment. These hydration stations need to be kept clean and free of algae and debris.
Take action
Plan to make thoughtful changes with more native flowers, grasses, trees and shrubs; less or no pesticides and fresh water. Make your landscape bird friendly.
Go wild! Provide a constant fresh water source for birds throughout the year.
The goal of Master Gardeners at the Dubuque County ISU Extension and Outreach Office is to provide County residents with factual, credible gardening information.
The goal of Master Gardeners at the Dubuque County ISU Extension and Outreach Office is to provide County residents with factual, credible gardening information.