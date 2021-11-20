Some of my Facebook friends were decked out for Christmas before their Halloween pumpkins dried out.
I don’t blame them for lighting trees and hanging stockings weeks before Thanksgiving. The anticipation of a cold, gloomy and extended winter requires, for some people’s mental health, a splash of light, color and merriment.
Gene Hermeier, the pastor who confirmed me, would have urged them to give Advent its due.
I wonder how Hermeier would feel about me jumping the gun on Advent.
Hermeier (a Wartburg Theological Seminary graduate, by the way) was a big fan of liturgical seasons.
He told me and other Zion Lutheran Church confirmands that, by sojourning for a year in a congregation that observes Advent, Christmas, Epiphany, Lent, Easter and Pentecost — in that order, and in their designated times — a seeker would experience, not just learn about, all that is vital about the life and ministry of Jesus Christ.
Advent is the start of a new liturgical year.
But with a week to go before the lighting of the first Advent candle, I’m already well into it.
Last spring, sometime between Easter and Pentecost, I painted a pink shirt with imagery of a rising sun, evergreen branches shaped like a smile, and lines in various shades of blue and pink. I titled it “Advent.”
In creating this wearable art, I noticed for the first time that the Advent colors also denote new babies. How perfect is that, for the season that anticipates the birth of Jesus?
Later, for a recent art therapy session, we were making mobiles, and I made a mobile Advent wreath. I used floral wire to affix sprigs of artificial greenery to a 6-inch embroidery hoop; painted wooden beads blue and pink; and used blue and pink ribbon to suspend the beads on the hoop.
I was so overjoyed with how my mobile turned out, I hung it in our living room a full two weeks before Advent.
Hermeier would probably scold me — gently, and with great love that endured decades after my 1973 confirmation — for my premature observation of a liturgical season.
If Hermeier were sitting with me in my Advent-decorated living room, instead of dwelling with God in heaven, I’d assure him that I share his appreciation for liturgical seasons.
A person living a rich, deep faith life cannot inhabit Christmas without Advent, nor Easter without Lent.
However, just as some Midwesterners need to spend at least part of the winter in warmer climates, some Christians need to live in liturgical seasons slightly out of sequence.
My need for Advent now is not that different from my friends’ needs to put up Christmas decorations in October or November.
I’m 64 years old. I’m chronically ill. As I look ahead at my life, I see more debilitation, more losses.
When I dwell in Advent, however, it’s all about eager waiting for a brand new encounter with a God who is at home among mortals.
So I hang my Advent wreath mobile. I strategize about what I might use — electronic candles, a wire or foam circular form, ribbon in colors of cobalt and coral — to create a tabletop Advent wreath.
I’m waiting. O come, O come, God With Us.