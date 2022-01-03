When you think of depression, what do you think of, dear reader?
Can I call you that? Or, is that too intimate for a first read?
No matter, dear reader. Humor me for a quick exercise, please. Get a mental picture of a “depressed” person in your head. Maybe a family member, friend, acquaintance, TV show character, etc. Got it? Good.
What do you think about them? Do you think they are lazy — choosing not to participate in society, when everyone else has to go about their daily lives? Do you resent them for not being able to get out of bed when you’ve been through tough times? Do you think they need to “toughen up” and “get through it” like everyone else?
What do you think they look like? Are they laying in bed for more than 14 hours per day, the world too much to bear being awake for?
Or, are they staying up all night, alternating between Netflix and TikTok, when one form of media got too dull, not quite shocking or humorous enough to distract from the incessant thoughts of not wanting to participate actively in one’s life, or, in some instances, to not want to be alive in the first place?
What do you think they feel like? Do they feel exhausted constantly from trying to do the things that used to bring them joy but no longer generate the same effect? Do their brains feel numb and slow from consuming so much media to drown out the barrage of negative thoughts in their mind? Are they too ashamed to even look in a mirror because they can’t bear to see their reflection — a reflection of a person they no longer recognize?
Is that who you think of, dear reader? Or, did you picture someone who used to be No. 1 on the tennis team in high school, while excelling in speech, debate, theater and Model UN?
Did you picture someone who started an art club because the person wanted to create community at a prestigious university they didn’t feel they quite belonged?
Did you picture someone with a 3.55 GPA at one of the best schools in the world, despite almost dropping out three times due to impostor syndrome that they didn’t fit in among their insanely talented peers, as well as an onset of severe depression, anxiety and pervasive suicidal thoughts for months on end?
Did you picture someone who had the greatest four years of their life in college, who became best friends with his or her random roommate freshman year, who studied in Rome for art history, who dropped junior fall due to crippling depression, who left school halfway through their spring quarter to stay at home and take classes online, barely making it through the quarter?
Did you picture someone who stayed up all night the night before graduation due to panic attacks, someone who barely said goodbye to friends at graduation because the act of speaking and looking their friends in the eye felt more difficult than taking classes at an “Ivy League” institution?
Did you picture someone like that, dear reader? Do you know someone like that? Someone who, despite an objectively good life on paper, can’t bear to get out of bed in the morning sometimes? Maybe a family member or friend or someone at work, who has months of being “a downer” sometimes, then, magically, becomes “themselves” again?
If not, let me introduce myself. My name is Lauren Pinchuk, and I graduated from Dartmouth College last Thanksgiving with a degree in creative writing for fiction. I am from Dubuque, and I would like to change the way that we, as a society, view mental illness — a cruel term that demeans those who need help with the health of their brain, an organ just like any other in our body.
Please stick with me, dear reader, as I tell my story. It’s a story that needs to be told, despite how uncomfortable it might be for those fortunate enough not to have (yet) experienced problems with their brain health.
If you don’t have depression, dear reader, I’m sure you know someone who does, at least peripherally. I’m talking to those of you who pictured the sad, “lazy” person. I am that person. I also am the person who has accomplished numerous things on paper. I have been incredibly depressed, as well as incredibly happy. The stigma around mental illness needs to be broken down, and I aim to break it, through writing.