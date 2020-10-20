Mediacom Communications has awarded 11 community organizations with grants totaling more than $26,000, according to a press release.
The funding will be used to support art, music, theater and other cultural experiences for community residents.
For the 15th consecutive year, the Mediacom Arts and Culture Foundation encouraged local nonprofit organizations to seek grant funding to support the creation of new or expanded arts and cultural amenities that would be available to Dubuque residents.
The grants range in size from $1,000 to $5,000.
“The diversity of these projects supported with Mediacom Arts and Culture Grants give residents of all ages new experiences as participants, viewers and audience members,” stated Mediacom Area Operations Director Don DeMay in the release. “Mediacom is proud to support these organizations that do so much to enrich the community.”
Members of the Mediacom Arts and Culture Foundation Committee selected the projects to receive grants. Committee members include community representatives, Connie Twining and Kathleen McMullen; along with Mediacom employees Kate Kastli and Chris Lenhart.
Recipients
Clarke University: $2,000 — For the purchase of high-quality microphones and equipment to support a video production of “The Blessed Christmas,” to be presented, free of charge, to the community.
Dubuque Arts Council: $2,500 — “Fiddlefire!” Singer, songwriter and guitarist Chris McKhool will perform and present for students in local schools.
Dubuque County Fine Arts Society: $1,000 — In support of DubuqueFest Fine Arts Festival.
Dubuque Dream Center: $1,500 — For the purchase of uniforms and equipment to support the end-of-year dance and choir “Showcase.”
Dubuque Museum of Art: $5,000 — For a series of free Saturday events, featuring performing and visual arts programs.
Friends of St. Mary’s / Steeple Square: $2,724 — An educational film will be created to present a stained glass history and tour of the landmark. The film will be free and accessible to the public.
The Grand Opera House: $1,500 — For its production of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical.”
Rising Star Theatre Company: $2,500 — For its 2021 production of “Grease.”
Riverview Center: $3,075 — For the creation of survivor art murals at the center’s new office.
Stonehill Franciscan Services: $2,500 — To purchase mobile carts and art supplies to make multi-sensory activities available to residents in their rooms.
Tri-State Wind Symphony: $2,000 — To purchase new music for the symphony’s series of free summer concert performances at Dubuque’s Eagle Point Park.