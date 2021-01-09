SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will sponsor an eight-week virtual program, “JustFaith Series — Sacred Land: Food and Farming.”
Beginning Monday, Feb. 1, sessions will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays through March 22 via Zoom. A commitment of attending at least seven of the eight sessions is required to register for the series, and space is limited to 10.
Participants will learn how food and farming practices affect climate, marginalized communities and health and spiritual well-being. Through prayer, discussion and presentation, they will explore practical ways to support, advocate for and implement sustainable food and farming practices.
Three books will be used for the series, including “Braiding Sweetgrass,” “Laudato Si” and “Earth Prayers.” All are available for purchase from Sinsinawa Book & Gift Gallery.
Presenters will include Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada and Linda Sheridan, a Milwaukee-area food and farming advocate who works to bring together Earth stewardship, spirituality and economic justice.
The fee is $100 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, by contacting guest services at 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.