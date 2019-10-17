SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Friday
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Golden Eagle Youth Cross-Country Run, 3:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 2700 Northview Drive. For Dubuque-area fourth through eighth graders. The free one-mile race is hosted by the Wahlert Catholic cross country program.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Mark Zalznik, 6 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Zach Pietrini Band, 7:30 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
Cross Cut Band, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St. Details: 815-776-9469.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., The Dungeon, 302 Locust St.
Todd McDonough, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A half-hour story time with early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. A half-hour story time with early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
Page Turners, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. This book club meets the third Thursday of each month. Books will be available at the Asbury branch, but can be sent to other branches upon request. October’s title is “Ocean at the End of the Lane.”
Learning
Today
Children’s Advisory Team, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Discuss what programs you’d like to have at your library. Light snacks will be provided. For grades 1-5.
Imagination Center, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Explore and create at three creation stations. For grades kindergarten and older.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E, Dyersville, Iowa. This series provides family caregivers with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. There is a $35 fee. Registration required. Offered through a partnership with the Iowa State Extension.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets uptown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Friday
Monthly Manna, Holy Rosary Church, corner of Harriet and Wells streets, Darlington, Wis. Mobile food pantry sponsored by Catholic Charities and Second Harvest. Details: 608-776-4059.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in; 9 a.m. meeting. Details 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
International Travel Club, Dubuque Area, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Building a travelers network and community in Dubuque area. Open group, no membership fees. Food and drinks provided. Details: facebook.com/International
TravelClubDubuqueArea.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games begin at 6:10, regular games begin at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Xavier Bingo, 6 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE. Doors open at 6 and bingo begins at 7. There are two progressive jackpots that pay out a maximum of $500.
Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.
Friday
Petrifying Perlers, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Make a spooky Halloween design using perler beads. For grades kindergarten and older.
Haunted History Walk, 6:30 p.m., Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Avenue. The Great River Investigative Paranormal Society will take people along the peaceful paths to graves whose history and stories will be told. Ghost equipment will be used for ghost hunting.