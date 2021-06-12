SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will host a pair of virtual workshops this month.
- “From Me to We: Intentional Community and Our Great Realization” will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, via Zoom. Drawing on two decades of experience in four communities, ecological programming coordinator Eric Anglada will cover the history of community in the United States, offering examples of contemporary forms of community, the advantages and disadvantages of intentional communal living and practical tips on starting or joining an intentional community. The cost is $15, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, June 21.
- “Exploring the Parables of Jesus” will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, via Zoom. Sister Mary Ellen Green, OP, will facilitate and has served as teacher and administrator and on the leadership team for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa. She also has done retreat work throughout the United States, New Zealand, Australia and France. The fee is $15 per person, and the registration deadline is noon Tuesday, July 5.
Registration can be made by contacting guest services at 608-748-4411 or visiting