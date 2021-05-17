Today is your child’s 12-month appointment, and you already know they’ll get vaccines. But why do they also have a finger poke to check their hemoglobin?
A hemoglobin test is done to check a child’s iron levels. Iron deficiency anemia occurs when someone does not get enough iron in their diet. Simply put, anemia means you do not have enough red blood cells to carry the oxygen you need to different parts of your body.
Toddlers are at high risk of this, because they are notoriously picky eaters and often would rather drink cow’s milk than eat green leafy veggies and meat.
It’s true that cow’s milk is good for you. It is full of vitamins and minerals that kids need to grow. But milk is not a good source of iron, and it blocks the absorption of iron from other foods being eaten. It is recommended that toddlers do not drink more than 24 ounces of milk per day.
You might not see any signs or symptoms of low iron at first, and this is why it is routinely checked at the 12-month visit, and again before the age of 5.
Early signs of low iron can present as behavior problems such as outbursts or learning difficulties. It also is possible to see muscle weakness. Once anemia fully develops, your child might become tired more easily, start to look pale or get dizzy when running around. Some kids will start to eat dirt, chalk or metal objects. This is a rare condition called pica that can develop if iron levels are very low.
When evaluating a child for iron deficiency, the first thing your doctor will do is ask questions about how your child is feeling, what they are eating and how much milk they are drinking. If they are at risk for iron deficiency anemia, they likely will get blood work done to check iron levels, storage of iron in the body, as well as the amount and sizes of red blood cells present.
When iron is low, the body makes less and smaller red blood cells than it should, also known as a microcytic anemia.
Treatment for iron deficiency includes giving iron supplements. Your doctor also will recommend drinking less milk, if your child is having more than 24 ounces per day.
When your child takes these iron supplements, it is important to give them with a small amount of food but not with milk or dairy products. It also can be helpful to take iron with orange juice, as the vitamin C and acid help the iron absorb.
Usually your child should start to have more energy and feel better in just a few days, but it can take three to six months of additional iron supplementation to build the iron stores back up to normal levels.
The best way to prevent iron deficiency anemia is to follow your doctor’s recommendations for your child’s diet. Babies under 1 year of age should only drink breast milk or formula, as these are good sources of iron. Exclusively breastfed babies should try to eat iron-fortified solid foods at about 6 months old.
Most baby products contain iron, especially puffs and cereals, but look on the label to make sure your child is getting iron in their diet. After 12 months of age, when your child transitions to whole milk, limit them to 24 ounces daily.
Offer iron rich foods to your toddler. Most baby cereals and breakfast cereals sold in America have added iron. Other foods that contain iron include red meats, fish, egg yolks and dark green leafy veggies, like spinach.
If you have any questions about your child’s diet, or if you are worried about any of these symptoms, make an appointment with your child’s health care provider.