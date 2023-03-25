If your birthday is today: Reason and practical action are required. Striving to make a difference will pay off. Don't take unnecessary risks by trying to cut corners. Use your intelligence to reach your goal.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Leave nothing undone. False claims will lead you astray. Verify information before you invest. Don’t overload your plate.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.