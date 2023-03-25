If your birthday is today: Reason and practical action are required. Striving to make a difference will pay off. Don't take unnecessary risks by trying to cut corners. Use your intelligence to reach your goal.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Leave nothing undone. False claims will lead you astray. Verify information before you invest. Don’t overload your plate.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't count on anyone but yourself. Stay focused and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. Enjoy the ride.
Recommended for you
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Your hard work will help others and yourself. Be honest with yourself and the people counting on you; the results won't disappoint.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Adjust your plans and schedule to fit your mindset. Question your motives before you pick up where you left off. You might want to reassess matters and tweak how you proceed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't stop believing in what you can accomplish. Create opportunities by doing things your way. Let the creative voice within guide you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Align yourself with people who share your concerns. Optimize your chance to get valuable information by making the first move.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Ease into conversations. Delivering too much information could lead to an unwanted argument. Use your command of language to get what you want. Don't sell yourself short.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Pushing forward will be more difficult than anticipated. Use your confidence, knowledge and experience to outsmart any opponent. Don't overlook a solid investment. Love is on the rise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Spend more time at home, nurturing what you've worked hard to achieve. The little things, the kind gestures and compromises you make will change how others treat you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Face facts, implement adjustments and carry on. Refuse to let others take advantage of you. Pay attention to what matters.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Navigate your way through sensitive situations by being a good listener. Don’t put in your two cents until you have all the facts.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Keep a watchful eye. Avoid getting all worked up over something you cannot change. Anger solves nothing, but kindness will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.