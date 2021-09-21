The Dubuque Academy of Ballet will offer an assortment of classes for those in high schooler and older, beginning this month.

• Ballet exercise, with Marina O’Rourke, will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays. The eight-week session will begin on Sept. 27 and run through Nov. 15.

• Beginner ballet, with Megan MacLeod, will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays. The eight-week session will run from Sept. 23 through Nov. 11

• Intermediate ballet, with MacLeod, will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Fridays. The eight-week session will run from Sept. 24 through Nov. 12

Classes will include a minimum of eight and a maximum of 14 enrolled. Tuition for each session is $80 or $12 per class, with drop-ins able to register online.

Face masks are encouraged but not required. Updated COVID-19 policies can be found at www.balletdubuque.com.

To register, visit forms.gle/52PzCVd9rB1BQf7GA.

