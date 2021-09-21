Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Dubuque Academy of Ballet will offer an assortment of classes for those in high schooler and older, beginning this month.
• Ballet exercise, with Marina O’Rourke, will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays. The eight-week session will begin on Sept. 27 and run through Nov. 15.
• Beginner ballet, with Megan MacLeod, will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays. The eight-week session will run from Sept. 23 through Nov. 11
• Intermediate ballet, with MacLeod, will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Fridays. The eight-week session will run from Sept. 24 through Nov. 12
Classes will include a minimum of eight and a maximum of 14 enrolled. Tuition for each session is $80 or $12 per class, with drop-ins able to register online.
Face masks are encouraged but not required. Updated COVID-19 policies can be found at www.balletdubuque.com.
To register, visit forms.gle/52PzCVd9rB1BQf7GA.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.