If your birthday is today: Don't feel you have to be and do all for everyone. Rethink the way you want to live and what brings you joy. Focus on gaining stability, not making impulsive decisions that disrupt your world. Look for the benefits and opportunities that will result in contentment.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Clear your head and consider your choices. Don't let changes that others make ruin your plans. Stick to what works best for you, and offer your blessings to those who choose a different path.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Being an observer at events involving friends, relatives or colleagues will help you understand and prepare to take advantage of the options available. Let intuition and common sense guide you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) The suggestions you make and the diplomatic way you treat others will help you get your way. Get involved in activities that will make a difference.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't wait for someone else to go first. Do what makes you happy, and you'll have no regrets. A change of plans will end up being beneficial. Mix business with pleasure, and you'll achieve excellence.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Make the most of your time and use your skills diversely. You'll undermine anyone who gets in your way. Recognize an insincere gesture. If you are gullible, you'll end up in a vulnerable position.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Presentation is everything, and the way you display who you are will make a difference to how much help you receive. Pay attention to detail.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) The final touches you add to the way you do things will become a topic of conversation. Expressing yourself will help promote suggestions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Distance yourself from unpredictable people. A loving relationship will help you see the possibilities and encourage you to proceed with a positive attitude. Romance is encouraged.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Do and say the right thing, and you will be rewarded. Don't be surprised if someone you least expect disappoints you. A job offer will take an unusual twist.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't take on more than you can handle. Surround yourself with reliable backup to pick up the slack and ensure that success will follow. Keep your personal feelings a secret. Focus on self-improvement.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Getting together with friends and relatives will help you put your life in perspective. Learn from experts, mentors and elders, and you'll be offered the wisdom to make wise decisions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Put more thought into your long-term plans and how you earn and handle your money. Make your own opportunities instead of helping someone else get ahead.
August 7