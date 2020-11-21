Dubuque Area Congregations United will host its 38th annual Community Interfaith Thanksgiving Service virtually this year.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at www.DACUonline.org.
It will include mediations by the Rev. Stephanie Ells, of First Presbyterian Church; and Rabbi Natalie Shribman, of Temple Beth El. Community messages of gratitude and words from Dubuque Area Congregations United projects will include Dubuque Food Pantry, Dubuque Rescue Mission and People In Need.
Music will be provided by Tapestry, members of Julien Chamber Choir and friends of Kristen Eby, with organ selections from Charles Barland.
Offerings will support People In Need, and donations can be made via PayPal at www.DACUonline.org or by mail to People In Need, 2155 University Ave., Dubuque, Iowa 52001.