PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — “Secret Origin: A Brief History of Comics,” an exhibit featuring the collection of local resident Bob Hundhausen, will open today at Rountree Gallery, 120 W. Main St.
Hundhausen spent much of his youth amassing a collection of comics, toys and media. The exhibit will explore the origins of the art form, their creators and artists and how censorship affected the industry.
A reception will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at the gallery. Hundhausen will present an exhibit talk at 6.
The exhibit will be on display through Saturday, Feb. 6.
Rountree Gallery requires guests to wear a face covering and practice social distancing while visiting the gallery. Hours for the gallery are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, visit