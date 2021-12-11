SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will host live-streamed Christmas services via www.sinsinawa.org/live.

They will be available to view on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, with a Christmas music prelude at 7 p.m. and Mass at 7:30 p.m.; and Christmas Day, Dec. 25, with Mass at 11 a.m.

