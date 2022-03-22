If your birthday is today: Discipline and productivity will encourage you to set new goals. Concentrate on what makes you happy, eases stress and gives you exciting options. Put romance and your health first.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Use common sense and keep your plans to yourself until you reach a point of no return. Control what you do and what you want.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Embrace a challenge with an open mind, and you'll find a way to exceed your expectations. Align yourself with innovative people.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take care of details and iron out differences before you enter into an agreement or agree to a plan that puts you in the hot seat.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Explore what's trending, and you'll discover something that interests you. Step back from joint ventures. Contracts will be misleading.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Discover what's happening in your community or chosen profession. Add to your qualifications or look for a unique way to use your skills.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Pay attention to detail, and finish what you start. Take an interest in what family and friends are doing. A change will require discipline.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Pay attention to your needs. Take a break, pamper yourself, or find a solution that will help encourage better health, organization and money management. Avoid unnecessary change.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Find ways to improve your life. Hone your skills and incorporate a plan that encourages the pursuit of happiness and fulfillment.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Oversee everything important. Domestic problems will surface if finances aren't handled properly. Take care of paperwork.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Know what you are up against and take care of matters swiftly. Use your imagination when it comes to money and how best to handle people who ask for too much.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Revisit your responsibilities and find out how to get things done without interference. Stick to your plan, work alone and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Call on someone who can offer inside information or help protect you against loss. Take better care of your physical and emotional well-being. Don't give in to someone putting pressure on you.