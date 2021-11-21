In 2020, many people canceled their Thanksgiving gatherings and stayed home in response to the COVID-19pandemic.
A year later, the pandemic rages on and families are left considering once again how to stay safe during the holiday season.
But the calculus this time is a little different.
Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rate the level of community transmission as “high” across the tri-states, vaccinations have been widely available for adults for months. Approval for the first pediatric vaccine for ages 5 to 11 was given in late October.
For Dubuquer Erica Leavell, widespread vaccinations make the decision to celebrate Thanksgiving in a more normal manner seem safer.
Last year, Leavell, her husband and young daughter spent Thanksgiving alone at home instead of traveling to see family or gathering with friends. They did the same for Christmas.
“It was nice,” she said of last Thanksgiving. “It was way too much food for three people.”
Her extended family connected virtually.
“We made sure to do a group Zoom with my family, my aunts and uncles and cousins and parents and siblings,” Leavell said.
This year, they are considering a “friends-giving” in Dubuque in November and traveling for Christmas, though Leavell said that members of the extended family who are immunocompromised or have a newborn at home are staying cautious.
“This year is going to be a normal year for us,” Leavell said.
Tips for holiday gatherings
Holiday tips from the CDC include pursuing vaccination for all those who are eligible.
For those who plan on gathering in-person, familiar precautions like wearing masks, opting for outdoor gatherings, if possible, and limiting crowd sizes remain relevant, especially for those who are not protected by a vaccine.
The CDC recommends wearing well-fitting masks in public indoor settings for those who are unvaccinated and in communities with substantial to high transmission.
When it comes to travel, the CDC recommends wearing masks on public transportation and avoiding crowds.
The City of Dubuque also has begun sharing Thanksgiving tips on Facebook, including CDC tips and the importance of communicating in advance with guests and hosts about what pandemic precautions everyone is taking.
Alternative activities
Some remain uncomfortable returning to traditional holiday activities. Others might be ready to mingle,but might have traditional plans canceled by an a positive case or an exposure.
There are other ways to celebrate.
Virtual events, held over Zoom, FaceTime, Google Hangouts or any other platform, have become popular for those unable to travel.
Of the pandemic holiday alterations, Zoom calls are something Leavell thinks might stick around, especially for family scattered around the country.
An element that made her family’s Christmas Zoom call successful was the incorporation of a game, Christmas Family Feud.
“Normally when you’re together in-person, we’re laughing and engaging,” Leavell said. “We had to have that element to make it a success.”
Meals also can be shared remotely, if friends or family members swap recipes and plan to eat at the same time in different locations.
For Thanksgiving, guests often take a moment to share things they for which they are thankful before traditional meals. Writing a Thanksgiving letter or email to express gratitude to those who cannot be visited in person is a way to keep that custom alive.
The spirit of the holidays also can be experienced by sending gifts or ordering food for a loved one or making a donation to a charity or meaningful cause.
Spending time outdoors, such as having a picnic or visiting a local county park for a hike, or even taking an after-dinner walk, are other possibilities.
Dubuque County Conservation Department Executive Director Brian Preston said that the fall is a good time for hiking, hunting and fishing.
The department has events planned, such as a gnome hunt at Swiss Valley Nature Preserve on Friday, Nov. 26, and a headlamp evening hike at Proving Grounds Recreation Area on Saturday, Nov. 27.
“We see a big increase during holiday weekends, especially Thanksgiving,” Preston said. “After eating a big meal, it’s a good idea to get out and spend time with the family and get a breath of fresh air.”