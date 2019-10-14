If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com. Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Monday, Oct. 14
Story Telling and Bonfire. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wapello Land & Water Reserve, 8642 Illinois 84 S, Hanover, Ill. Bring a lawn chair and join the Friends of Wapello by the fire for story telling. Native Americans who once inhabited the reserve passed on their knowledge to the next generation through story telling. Details: 815-858-9100 or www.jdcf.org.
Friday-Sunday, Oct. 18-20
Twenty Dirty Hands. Begins at 6 p.m. Friday, various locations in Galena and Elizabeth, Ill. An annual self-guided tour of pottery studios. The event features wheel throwing demonstrations, fresh-fired pots and raku firing. Pottery will be available for purchase. Details: 815-777-0364 and twentydirtyhands.com.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Halloween Party: Transylvania. 10:30 a.m.-noon, Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. This all-ages event will include crafts, snacks and activities. Registration is required. Details: www.dubcolib.lib.ia.us.
Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 19-20
The Other Side of the Anvil. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Stillman Mansion, 513 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill. The Galena-Jo Daviess Historical Society’s Old Blacksmith Shop and Upper Midwest Blacksmith Association will present this hands-on event. Skilled regional blacksmiths will provide hands-on smithing instruction for visitors. Donations will be accepted. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Details: www.galenahistory.org.