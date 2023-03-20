If your birthday is today: This year immerse yourself in something that makes you feel good. Concentrate on what you can achieve. Changing how you handle situations will be crucial. Romance is encouraged.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Aim to be more efficient. It is essential to be fair, frugal and friendly. Strive to get along with your colleagues and peers.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Leave no room for error and use your energy wisely. Don't let anger set in when action is required. Live up to your promises and walk away from those who don't.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Pamper yourself, and you'll lift your spirits. A little discipline will encourage good health and happiness. Romance will enhance your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take everyone into consideration and think about how they can be most helpful to you. Focus on creating opportunities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Let your mind wander and your imagination lead you. Keep your plans and your life simple. Spend less. Refrain from complaining.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) If you feel strongly about something, stand up and be counted. Refuse to let someone use emotional tactics to get you to make allowances. Follow your heart.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Get started, don't look back and make a difference. Gather information and find the inspiration to up your game and play to win.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) It's up to you to pursue your goals. Stop waiting for things to happen. Do your part. Reach out to those who can contribute to your plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Ask questions and make a trial run; preparation will make all the difference. It's time for a lifestyle change that promises better health and personal happiness.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be careful what you wish for. What may sound like a sure thing will lack substance. Pay attention to home and family.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Focus on comfort and convenience, and maintain a balance between work and play. Go at a speed you find comfortable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Avoid making unnecessary purchases. Instead, invest in yourself and your skills. Change is only good if it eases stress and makes you happy. Be careful; sidestep injury or illness.
