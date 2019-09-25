The Clarke University Quigley Gallery will feature, “Murals: Changing the Landscape of Downtown Dubuque,” opening on Thursday, Sept. 26, and running through Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission to the gallery exhibit is free.
The exhibit aims to provide the Clarke and Dubuque community with an insight into the development of murals from concept to completed artwork, as well as broaden knowledge and community support of this form of public art. Additionally, its goal is to showcase mural painting as a viable career option for young artists.
The exhibit will incorporate the behind-the-scenes work of location and artist selection, concept generation, building preparation, painting process and community engagement. It will feature large format inkjet prints with supportive video content for 10-12 Voices Production murals.
One of those murals, titled “Ascending,” was painted by Clarke alumni Laura Reiss and Adinah Hopkins.
In conjunction with the exhibit, the Clarke Art + Design Program will host a workshop for regional high school students, for which mural painting will be a focus.
For more information, contact the Clarke University Art + Design Department at 563-588-6463.