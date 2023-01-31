Senator Ted Kennedy, in 2009, and his friend, Senator John McCain, in 2018, died on the same day from glioblastoma. Glioblastoma accounts for almost half of malignant brain tumors and affects men more than women — at an average age of 64. Survival in year two after diagnosis is only 17%.

That’s why the recent breakthrough treatment developed at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston is so exciting. Using gene engineering, they took living human cancer cells and redesigned them to release a cancer-cell-killing agent, and they made it easier for the immune system to spot cancerous cells and KO them.

