Summer weekends at home, my college brother, Pete, hosted a running Monopoly game.
Like clockwork, his buddies, Dean and Schall, showed up for burgers and board battles. After hours of swapping properties and forming alliances, they left with the board remaining in the den in play to fight another day.
I was 8. Monopoly was a drag compared to the buzz of Operation.
Years ago my husband and I enjoyed a monthly game group. Whether we played Trivial Pursuit, Dictionary or Pigmania, player personalities emerged quickly. Competitive Connie was a stickler for rules. Sing-along Dave launched into pop songs with every roll of the dice.
With nary a competitive bone in my body, I was there for fun (probably a result of having been traumatized by Monopoly as a child). I forwent my turns to instead fetch snacks and beverages. I cheated — but I had scruples. I announced I was cheating.
In our family with five kids, Clue, Yahtzee, Set and Risk were favorites. Eventually, the kids advanced to cribbage, hearts and poker.
When the children were younger, my husband and I often let them win, but I cheated in their favor. I rearranged cards, skipped their playing pieces forward and slipped properties to them. Because Hi Ho! Cherry-O and Parchesi are interminably long, however, my cheating was not entirely selfless; it also ended the game rapidly.
Always a good sport about being defeated, I high-fived the kids, saying, “Good game.” I tried to teach them the art of losing. It didn’t work. There were grudge matches and long “discussions” about rules.
One discussion involved the Ungame. Chatty child Elizabeth loved Comment Cards like “Describe your happiest day” and “predict your life ten years ahead.” James, however, abhorred that no one wins (or loses). The game was advertised as “completely non-competitive.”
We also played the usual video games. The Christmas vacation our youngest was born, Luigi and Mario trotted across our TV. Oldest son Jason scheduled Duck Hunt tournaments.
As I held sweet newborn Andrew in my arms, I worried he would grow up to have a meaningful relationship with Super Mario Bros. because the living room filled with the Overworld Theme song constantly. “Do, do, do,” etc.
Through the years, versions of games like Simpsons Clue, Wizard World Trivial Pursuit and South Park Monopoly benefited those with insider information.
Some of the kids went so far as to invent a game, “Nature,” in which players picked up worms and skunk scat along the gameboard trail.
Our family game obsession was never more apparent than when oldest child, Rebekah, took Scrabble on her honeymoon.
With all safely vaccinated, the family will gather for a weekend in late June. Undoubtedly, the younger grandkids will deal out Trolls Uno cards. The two teenagers will join the adults in Apples to Apples or Exploding Kittens.
Given the past year apart, however, I’m re-thinking our game choices. Maybe it’s time to resurrect the Ungame?