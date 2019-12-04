“87th annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” 8 p.m. on NBC
“Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker host this annual special built around the lighting of the iconic Christmas tree in Rockefeller Plaza, a tradition dating back to 1931 during the Great Depression. The program presents performances from Chicago, Brett Eldredge, Derek & Julianne Hough, John Legend and many more.
“Man vs. Bear,” 8 p.m.
on Discovery
In what may be literally the wildest reality competition series ever, each episode of this unscripted program pits three live Grizzly bears living in a Utah sanctuary in a series of challenges against three human competitors. The challenges reflect the natural instincts of the bears. There are five challenges per episode, involving such tests as a team vs. team tug of war or giant log rolling.