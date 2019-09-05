SINSINAWA, Wis. — A painting class will be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
Sarah Barnes, artist and owner of Create It Art Studio, Dubuque, will teach painting on canvas. All materials will be provided. No experience is necessary, and artists of all skill levels are welcome.
Participants will paint a fall tree.
The registration deadline is Thursday, Sept. 12, and the fee is $35. For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.