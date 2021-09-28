Event: “Black Boy,” performed by Literature to Life, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Times/dates: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3; 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: Starting at $16 for the general public; starting at $11 for UD faculty and staff, alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans; first ticket free for UD students, with additional tickets at $5. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Synopsis
“Black Boy” is the account of one man’s journey from innocence to experience as a black youth living in the Jim Crow South. It offers a confession of proud non-conformist and a profound indictment — a record of social injustice and human suffering.
Tidbits
- A Literature to Life original that premiered at the Kennedy Center, “Black Boy” was one of the first titles on the theater company’s roster to tour to communities nationally. It includes Tarantino Smith and Melissa House.
- Smith plays upward of 15 characters from author Richard Wright’s past.
- Originally from North Carolina, Smith moved to New York City to study acting, singing, dancing and vocal production and speech at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy. He finished his studies early by landing the role of Sundiata in a national tour of “The Lion King of Mali.”
- Smith trained with The Pearl Theatre Company, where he studied Checkov, Isben, Shaw and Shakespeare. He also worked with legendary acting teacher Wynn Handman on a historic drama piece based on letters orated by ex-slaves and on two one-man adaptations, including Ralph Ellison’s “Invisible Man” and Richard Wright’s memoir, “Black Boy.”
- Smith also has appeared in independent films, including “The Life,” “Battle, New York Day 2,” “Robot Revolution” and “Carbon Copy.”
- Melissa House, a teaching artist, is a graduate of the William Esper Studio and holds a master’s degree from the University of Exeter’s School of Drama in the United Kingdom. She is a classically trained award-winning actress, as well as a producer and filmmaker.
- House co-founded The Drawing Board, a lab for playwrights, screenwriters and actors; has co-directed and filmed, “Break Like You,” a short documentary about hip-hop influencer and activist Emile Jansen in Cape Town, South Africa; and was a 2019 finalist for Sundance’s New Voices Lab and the Orchard Project’s Episodic Lab with the digital series, “Hot Angry Mom.”
- House has played roles from Shakespeare to Ibsen, has worked off-Broadway, regionally and internationally, and has originated roles for web, film and TV.
- Literature to Life is a performance-based literacy program that presents professionally staged adaptations of American literary classics. Its mission is to perform great books that inspire young people to read and become authors of their lives.
- “Black Boy” will include a 10-minute pre-show interactive discussion and a 15-minute post-show interactive discussion with the audience facilitated by House.
- “Black Boy is one of several events included in UD’s new months-long Captain Robert L. Martin Black Heritage Tribute.