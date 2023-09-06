It’s been a long and winding road since 2015 when the Food and Drug Administration started to seriously consider the health risks associated with trans fats. But the American people get a big holiday present this December with the issuing of a direct rule that says partially hydrogenated vegetable oils or Partially Hydrogenated Oils (they contain trans fats) are no longer Generally Recognized as Safe (or GRAS). Finally they’re being completely banned in processed and canned foods. Not only will they not be allowed in canned tuna and peanut butters, but they are no longer allowed to be used in margarine, shortening, bread, rolls or buns, because, the FDA says, “these uses of PHOs may be injurious to health.” Certain oils, such as rapeseed, also may no longer be produced as PHOs.
The Harvard School of Public Health researchers have estimated that trans fats were causing about 50,000 premature heart attack deaths annually. And way back in 2004, an FDA committee said on a gram-for-gram basis, trans fat is even more harmful than saturated fat.
So what health risks is the FDA finally making sure are eliminated from our food supply? Trans-fat-triggered elevation of lousy LDL cholesterol, lowering of good HDL cholesterol, and clogged arteries and blood vessels leading to heart disease, heart attack and stroke.
Until the ban goes into effect, make sure to take a look at the ingredients labels on foods you have on the shelf at home, and those you pick up at the grocery store — and don’t eat foods with any added PHOs.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.