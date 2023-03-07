The Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road, will host Kids Take the Stage Youth Theater classes. Artistic associate Sue Flogel will be joined by guest teacher Michelle Blanchard to teach five classes.
Let’s Pretend, for children in kindergarten and first grade, will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, April 3-May 8.
This class uses kids’ imagination and self-expressions while building concentration, confidence and communication skills. Space is limited to 16 per class. The cost is $70 per child.
Disney’s Heroes & Villains, for children in second and third grades, will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays, April 13-May 12.
Disney movies through the years have had their share of heroes and villains. From Cruella to Woody, Jafar to Jasmine, and Ursula to Dory, there are stories to share and perform. Participants will enjoy hearing the stories from these classic films and learn the songs that made them famous. This class will culminate in an original performance with dialogue and songs. Note this class starts a week later than other spring classes and runs for five weeks. Space is limited to 16 per class. The cost is $60 per child.
Creative Theatrics, for children in second and third grades, will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. or 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Wednesdays, April 6-May 11.
Children will use beginning acting techniques and cultivate skills to help kids be confident and comfortable on stage. Each day will focus on creating believable characters using props, costumes, pantomime and dialogue. Space is limited to 16 per class. The cost is $70 per child.
Acting, for children in fourth, fifth and sixth grades, will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, April 4-May 9.
The class will focus on acting skills and how to create believable characters. Kids will explore improvisation, stage movement and pantomime, using short plays and skits. Space is limited to 16 per class. The cost is $70 per child.
Fractured Fairytales, for children in fourth, fifth and sixth grades, will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, April 4-May 9.
The class will take popular fairy tales and rewrite them to suit a more modern world. Once written, it will stage them and present them. Space is limited to 12 per class. The cost is $95 per child.
Classes are held in the classroom and on the stage at the Bell Tower Theater. Financial assistance scholarships are available for qualified families. The deadline for enrollment is Wednesday, March 22.
For information or to sign up, call 563-588-3377, visit www.belltowertheater.net or stop by the Bell Tower Theater from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
