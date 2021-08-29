Sorry, an error occurred.
Ralph Kluseman (left) and Johnnie Walker.
After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Music in the Gardens continues through August at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive.
Local musicians Ralph Kluseman and Johnnie Walker, along with guests, will perform the music of The Beatles and more tonight at 6:30 in the Packard Pavilion.
The concert is free, and attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets, as well as a picnic.
The concert is presented by the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
For the full lineup, visit dubuquearboretum.net/special-events/
music-in-the-gardens.
