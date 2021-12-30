Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road, will host “Kids Take the Stage Youth Theater Classes” in person this winter, according to a press release.
Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade can participate in the weekly classes led by Bell Tower Theater staff.
Classes take place in the classroom and on the stage at the theater. Financial assistance scholarships are available for qualified families. Masks are required for those not fully vaccinated. The deadline for enrollment is Wednesday, Jan. 19.
The classes include:
“Let’s Pretend,” for those in kindergarten and first grade, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 31 through March 7. Space is limited to 16. The cost is $70.
“I’ve Got Rhythm,” for those in first and second grades, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 1 through March 8. Space is limited to 10. The cost is $70.
“Creative Theatrics,” for those in second and third grades, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 2 through March 9. Space is limited to 16. The cost is $70.
“Acting,” for those in grades four through six, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 3 to March 10. Space is limited to 16. The cost is $70.
“Musical Theater 101,” for those in grades four through six, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Fridays,
Feb. 4 through March 11. Space is limited to 16. The cost is $95.
For more information or to register, call 563-588-3377, visit www.belltowertheater.net or visit Bell Tower Theater from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.