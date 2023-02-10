Quigley Art Gallery at Clarke University will feature the work of Dubuque artist and Clarke alumna Ellen Henkels from Friday, February 10 through Saturday, March 18 in "The Great River Road Paintings."
Ellen Henkels
Contributed
Quigley Art Gallery at Clarke University will feature the work of Dubuque artist and Clarke alumna Ellen Henkels from today through Saturday, March 18, in “The Great River Road Paintings,” an exhibition of 22 of Henkels’ oil paintings.
A reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the gallery.
The exhibition will include vistas of the Mississippi River. Five generations of Henkels have made the area their home since the 1850s, adding personal meaning to the artist’s subject matter.
Henkels has been actively involved in the Dubuque arts community throughout her career, including serving as a teacher in Dubuque Community Schools and as a member of the City of Dubuque Arts and Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission. She was a recipient of a 2023 Artist Catalyst Grant, awarded by the Iowa Arts Council.
The exhibition will be open for viewing during the regular Quigley Art Gallery hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
