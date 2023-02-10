Quigley Art Gallery at Clarke University will feature the work of Dubuque artist and Clarke alumna Ellen Henkels from today through Saturday, March 18, in “The Great River Road Paintings,” an exhibition of 22 of Henkels’ oil paintings.

A reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the gallery.

