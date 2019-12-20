Make your dog’s RealAge the best it can be
Scooby-Doo, the animated cartoon franchise that started in 1969, is named after a talkative, crime-solving Great Dane. It’s spun off numerous series. The latest, “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who,” premiered on June 27, 2019. That’s a 50-plus year run for a breed that has a life span of eight to 10 years. In dog years (we’ve always figured one human year equals seven dog years) that means Scooby is 350!
But hold the fort, er, the doghouse! Researchers at the University of California, San Diego think we’ve been underestimating dogs’ ages, and by their new calculations Scooby would be 375! Their theory is to look at developmental stages (like when baby teeth come in) and use the age in humans and dogs that it happens as the basis for their age-equivalent calculation.
So to help your best friend reach the most dog years possible — and attain a younger RealAge — it’s smart to steer clear of risky trends (like raw meats for dogs) and make sure your pet gets the nutrients and exercise needed to thrive.
The American Kennel Club suggests that you check out the Merck Veterinary Manual (www.merckvetmanual.com) for info on recommended nutrients, along with the recommended amount by weight and age. As for activity levels, by breed and age, consult their website at www.akc.org. And check out the book based on the principles of the RealAge system that Dr. Mike helped out with, “DogAge: How Young Is Your Dog?” by veterinarian Dr. Dondi S. Dahlgaard. Then you’ll be barking up the right tree!