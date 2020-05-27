“Game On!” 7 p.m. on CBS
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias joins Team Gronk, and pro basketball player J.R. Smith joins Team Venus, as they compete in a variety of challenges.
“Thor: The Dark World,” 7 p.m. on ABC
Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor, the Asgardian god of Thunder, in this sequel. When Malekith (Christopher Eccleston) threatens the Nine Realms, even Odin (Anthony Hopkins) can’t stop him, so it’s up to Thor and his friends to save the world.
“Ghost Nation,” 8 p.m. on Travel
The crew travels to Louisburg, N.C., to investigate paranormal activity at the home of a young family. Will and Darcy thought they had found the perfect place to settle down. As soon as renovations started, unexplained phenomena terrified them.