The lead guitarist for Pearl Jam, Mike McCready, was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at age 21. And although it did cause multiple onstage emergencies (exit stage left), these days he is much better able to deal with the disease. “I’ve learned solutions to living, whether it be working out when I feel better, to eating a certain way ... there is a positive solution to this, and it has to come from within, from each individual patient,” he says.
Well, there’s new info on diet and irritable bowel diseases, such as Crohn’s, that should be pretty universally applied by everyone who contends with those conditions. A presentation at the Advances in Inflammatory Bowel Disease meeting looked at four years of data on 5,763 patients around age 40 with IBD and found that those with IBD (especially with Crohn’s) who ate processed meats four or more times a week were 53% more likely to die than folks with IBD who ate it less than once a week. That damage is done in a week simply by eating bacon with one breakfast, a turkey sandwich, a corned beef sandwich and one pepperoni pizza!
If you have IBD, work with your doctor and a nutritionist to make a management/treatment plan. And while each patient is unique, there are foods that may help ease your discomfort: bananas; an electrolyte drink diluted with water; applesauce; smooth peanut butter; bland soft foods like broth, cooked vegetables, potatoes without skin, broiled or steamed fish; and healthy oils like canola and olive.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.