HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. The Glass Hotel, Emily

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

St. John Mandel, Knopf

2. The Mirror & the Light, Hilary Mantel, Holt

3. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books

4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

5. Redhead by the Side of the Road, Anne Tyler, Knopf

6. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper

7. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper

8. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press

9. Valentine, Elizabeth Wetmore, Harper

10. The City We Became, N.K. Jemisin, Orbit

11. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam

12. Afterlife, Julia Alvarez, Algonquin Books

13. The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires, Grady Hendrix, Quirk Books

14. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books

15. The Book of Lost Friends, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine

6. Korean Dream: A Vision for a Unified Korea, Hyun Jin Preston Moon, Morgan James Publishing

7. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

8. Nothing Fancy, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter

9. Front Row at the Trump Show, Jonathan Karl, Dutton

10. Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America, Sarah Kendzior, Flatiron Books

11. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books

12. Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering, Joanna Gaines, William Morrow Cookbooks

13. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday

14. More Myself: A Journey, Alicia Keys, Flatiron Books

15. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

2. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

3. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth

4. Disappearing Earth, Julia Phillips, Vintage

5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

6. Station Eleven, Emily St. John

Mandel, Vintage

7. Everything I Never Told You, Celeste Ng, Penguin

8. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine

9. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books

10. The Plague, Albert Camus, Vintage

11. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow

12. The Island of Sea Women, Lisa See, Scribner

13. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper

14. Wolf Hall, Hilary Mantel, Picador

15. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin

HARDCOVER

NONFICTION

1. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press

2. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown

3. Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family, Robert Kolker, Doubleday

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

5. The Last Book on the Left: Stories of Murder and Mayhem from History’s Most Notorious Serial Killers, Ben Kissel, et al., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Wow, No Thank You, Samantha Irby, Vintage

2. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor

3. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

4. The Great Influenza, John M. Barry, Penguin

5. A Woman of No Importance, Sonia Purnell, Penguin

6. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

7. To Stop a Warlord: My Story of Justice, Grace, and the Fight for Peace, Shannon Sedgwick Davis, Random House

8. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau

9. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S

10. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press

11. Midnight in Chernobyl, Adam Higginbotham, S&S

12. The Fifth Risk, Michael Lewis, Norton

13. Bad Blood, John Carreyrou, Vintage

14. The Story of More, Hope Jahren, Vintage

15. Man’s Search for Meaning, Viktor E. Frankl, Beacon Press

MASS MARKET

1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell

2. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

3. Celtic Empire, Clive Cussler, Dirk Cussler, Putnam

4. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage

5. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci, Grand Central

6. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin

7. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam

8. The Stand, Stephen King, Anchor

9. Camino Island, John Grisham, Dell

10. Liar Liar, James Patterson, Candice Fox, Grand Central

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

1. The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, Kate DiCamillo, Bagram Ibatoulline (Illus.), Candlewick

2. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper

3. The Tale of Despereaux, Kate DiCamillo, Timothy Basil Ering (Illus.), Candlewick

4. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

5. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

6. The List of Things That Will Not Change, Rebecca Stead, Wendy Lamb Books

7. The Magician’s Elephant, Kate DiCamillo, Yoko Tanaka (Illus.), Candlewick

8. Because of Winn-Dixie, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick

9. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, Harper

10. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Drew Willis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

11. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl, Puffin

12. Bug Boys, Laura Knetzger, Random House Graphic

13. Prairie Lotus, Linda Sue Park, Clarion Books

14. Karen’s Witch, Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina (Illus.), Graphix

15. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Monica Armino (Illus.), Greenwillow Books

YOUNG ADULT

1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

2. Dragon Hoops, Gene Luen Yang, First Second

3. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

4. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books

5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

6. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers

7. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

8. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

9. The Outsiders, S.E. Hinton, Puffin

10. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books

11. Lovely War, Julie Berry, Penguin

12. Yes No Maybe So, Becky Albertalli, Aisha Saeed, Balzer + Bray

13. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

14. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press

15. They Went Left, Monica Hesse, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

1. The Good Egg Presents: The Great Eggscape!, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper

2. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial

3. The Country Bunny and the Little Gold Shoes, Dubose Heyward, Marjorie Flack (Illus.), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

4. Pete the Cat: Five Little Bunnies, James Dean, Kimberly Dean, Harper

5. Little Blue Truck’s Springtime, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

6. Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, Mo Willems, Hyperion

7. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books

8. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

9. Eggs Are Everywhere, Wednesday Kirwan, Chronicle Books

10. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

11. Grandma’s Gardens, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Carme Lemniscates (Illus.), Philomel Books

12. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

13. Spot’s Easter Surprise, Eric Hill, Putnam

14. Llama Llama Easter Egg, Anna Dewdney, Viking Books for Young Readers

15. In a Jar, Deborah Marcero, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

CHILDREN’S SERIES

1. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

3. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

4. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House

5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion

6. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

7. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet

8. Mercy Watson (hardcover and paperback), Kate DiCamillo, Chris Van Dusen (Illus.), Candlewick

9. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al., Penguin Workshop

10. I Survived (hardcover and paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic