HARDCOVER
FICTION
1. The Glass Hotel, Emily
St. John Mandel, Knopf
2. The Mirror & the Light, Hilary Mantel, Holt
3. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. Redhead by the Side of the Road, Anne Tyler, Knopf
6. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper
7. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
8. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press
9. Valentine, Elizabeth Wetmore, Harper
10. The City We Became, N.K. Jemisin, Orbit
11. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
12. Afterlife, Julia Alvarez, Algonquin Books
13. The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires, Grady Hendrix, Quirk Books
14. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
15. The Book of Lost Friends, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
6. Korean Dream: A Vision for a Unified Korea, Hyun Jin Preston Moon, Morgan James Publishing
7. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
8. Nothing Fancy, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
9. Front Row at the Trump Show, Jonathan Karl, Dutton
10. Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America, Sarah Kendzior, Flatiron Books
11. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
12. Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering, Joanna Gaines, William Morrow Cookbooks
13. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
14. More Myself: A Journey, Alicia Keys, Flatiron Books
15. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
2. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
3. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
4. Disappearing Earth, Julia Phillips, Vintage
5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
6. Station Eleven, Emily St. John
Mandel, Vintage
7. Everything I Never Told You, Celeste Ng, Penguin
8. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
9. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
10. The Plague, Albert Camus, Vintage
11. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
12. The Island of Sea Women, Lisa See, Scribner
13. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
14. Wolf Hall, Hilary Mantel, Picador
15. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin
HARDCOVER
NONFICTION
1. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
2. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
3. Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family, Robert Kolker, Doubleday
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. The Last Book on the Left: Stories of Murder and Mayhem from History’s Most Notorious Serial Killers, Ben Kissel, et al., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Wow, No Thank You, Samantha Irby, Vintage
2. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
3. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
4. The Great Influenza, John M. Barry, Penguin
5. A Woman of No Importance, Sonia Purnell, Penguin
6. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
7. To Stop a Warlord: My Story of Justice, Grace, and the Fight for Peace, Shannon Sedgwick Davis, Random House
8. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
9. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S
10. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
11. Midnight in Chernobyl, Adam Higginbotham, S&S
12. The Fifth Risk, Michael Lewis, Norton
13. Bad Blood, John Carreyrou, Vintage
14. The Story of More, Hope Jahren, Vintage
15. Man’s Search for Meaning, Viktor E. Frankl, Beacon Press
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
3. Celtic Empire, Clive Cussler, Dirk Cussler, Putnam
4. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage
5. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci, Grand Central
6. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
7. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
8. The Stand, Stephen King, Anchor
9. Camino Island, John Grisham, Dell
10. Liar Liar, James Patterson, Candice Fox, Grand Central
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, Kate DiCamillo, Bagram Ibatoulline (Illus.), Candlewick
2. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
3. The Tale of Despereaux, Kate DiCamillo, Timothy Basil Ering (Illus.), Candlewick
4. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
6. The List of Things That Will Not Change, Rebecca Stead, Wendy Lamb Books
7. The Magician’s Elephant, Kate DiCamillo, Yoko Tanaka (Illus.), Candlewick
8. Because of Winn-Dixie, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick
9. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, Harper
10. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Drew Willis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl, Puffin
12. Bug Boys, Laura Knetzger, Random House Graphic
13. Prairie Lotus, Linda Sue Park, Clarion Books
14. Karen’s Witch, Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina (Illus.), Graphix
15. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Monica Armino (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
YOUNG ADULT
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. Dragon Hoops, Gene Luen Yang, First Second
3. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
4. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
7. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
8. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
9. The Outsiders, S.E. Hinton, Puffin
10. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
11. Lovely War, Julie Berry, Penguin
12. Yes No Maybe So, Becky Albertalli, Aisha Saeed, Balzer + Bray
13. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
14. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
15. They Went Left, Monica Hesse, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. The Good Egg Presents: The Great Eggscape!, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
2. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
3. The Country Bunny and the Little Gold Shoes, Dubose Heyward, Marjorie Flack (Illus.), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
4. Pete the Cat: Five Little Bunnies, James Dean, Kimberly Dean, Harper
5. Little Blue Truck’s Springtime, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
6. Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
8. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
9. Eggs Are Everywhere, Wednesday Kirwan, Chronicle Books
10. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
11. Grandma’s Gardens, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Carme Lemniscates (Illus.), Philomel Books
12. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
13. Spot’s Easter Surprise, Eric Hill, Putnam
14. Llama Llama Easter Egg, Anna Dewdney, Viking Books for Young Readers
15. In a Jar, Deborah Marcero, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
3. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
4. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
7. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
8. Mercy Watson (hardcover and paperback), Kate DiCamillo, Chris Van Dusen (Illus.), Candlewick
9. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al., Penguin Workshop
10. I Survived (hardcover and paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic