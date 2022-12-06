Nick Cannon has Lupus nephritis, which happens when lupus autoantibodies attack the kidney. Susan Lucci had two severely blocked arteries opened by stents. Tom Hanks has Type 2 diabetes. They’re not alone. One in four U.S. adults has chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease (CVD), atherosclerotic CVD or heart failure, and/or Type 2 diabetes.

That’s the finding of a study that looked at more than 9,000 folks age 20 and older. Chronic kidney disease and Type 2 diabetes affected 3.2% of those studied; CVD and kidney disease showed up in 2.1% and CVD and Type 2 diabetes in 1.9%. And those numbers increased dramatically when the researchers looked at people age 65 and older! Almost 60% had at least one of those conditions, 24.5% had two or more. The combo of CVD and kidney problems was the most common.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.