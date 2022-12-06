Nick Cannon has Lupus nephritis, which happens when lupus autoantibodies attack the kidney. Susan Lucci had two severely blocked arteries opened by stents. Tom Hanks has Type 2 diabetes. They’re not alone. One in four U.S. adults has chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease (CVD), atherosclerotic CVD or heart failure, and/or Type 2 diabetes.
That’s the finding of a study that looked at more than 9,000 folks age 20 and older. Chronic kidney disease and Type 2 diabetes affected 3.2% of those studied; CVD and kidney disease showed up in 2.1% and CVD and Type 2 diabetes in 1.9%. And those numbers increased dramatically when the researchers looked at people age 65 and older! Almost 60% had at least one of those conditions, 24.5% had two or more. The combo of CVD and kidney problems was the most common.
These statistics sound a couple of messages loud and clear. 1. If you’re age 20 to 65 and have any of these conditions, act now to control or reverse them. A lifestyle upgrade, including daily stress management and exercise, frequent strength-building workouts, a plant-based diet, control of blood pressure and blood glucose, and no smoking or vaping, as well as medication if needed, can change your future. 2. If you are age 65 or older, get aggressive about controlling or reversing these conditions. Work with your doctors, an exercise physiologist, nutritionist and a diabetes educator. No matter what your age, your best steps are outlined in my book “The Great Age Reboot.” You can live younger longer starting today.
