I love finding value that is hidden for our clients.
Recently a local charity was holding a rummage/garage sale at a local church. Someone had donated a pair of old Victorian wall sconces.
I was asked to help price some of the items and I placed a value of $50 on this pair of sconces, with instructions not to sell for anything less.
They went unsold at the sale so we offered them on eBay with the final bid being $169.50 at the end of the auction.
Finding what it is worth on eBay provided a return for everyone, a true win-win.