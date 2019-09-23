A free screening of the documentary, “Chasing Coral,” will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in Hadley Auditorium, Jackaline Baldwin Dunlap Technology Center on the University of Dubuque campus. Doors will open at 6:30.
The screening is open to the public and is sponsored by the UD Web of Life student group, which aims to help raise awareness of environmental problems and solutions.
“Chasing Coral” follows a team of divers, photographers and scientists as they set out on an ocean adventure to discover why coral reefs around the world are vanishing at an unprecedented rate. The film took more than three years to shoot and is the result of more than 500 hours of underwater footage, as well as coral bleaching submissions from volunteers in 30 countries.
“Chasing Coral” won the U.S. Documentary Audience Award at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.