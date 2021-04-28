Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host several free, virtual “Preserve the Taste of Summer” courses.
PTTS 101 will offer a general overview, highlighting information about how to get started preserving food at home. Jam Making Basics and Salsa Making Basics will provide information about safely preserving jams, jellies and salsas, respectively.
Each course is one hour in duration. Classes will be hosted through June.
To register, visit extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/preserve-taste-summer.
Schedule
PTTS 101: 10-11 a.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
Jam Making Basics: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 29 and May 20.
Salsa Making Basics: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, and Wednesday, June 2.