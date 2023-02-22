If your birthday is today: Change only what's necessary. Create opportunities instead of waiting for someone to step in and tell you what to do next. A trendy new look will boost your confidence.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Time at home will give you time to rearrange rooms to suit your needs. Don't feel compelled to conform to standard procedures when innovation is what's called for.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Rethink your strategy before you make a mistake. A proposal will mislead you. Be specific about your responsibilities and what others expect of you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Mix business with pleasure to get along better with your colleagues. Don't let changes discourage you from following your heart. Promptly deal with anything that disrupts your day.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Get involved in something you believe in. Avoid anyone trying to take advantage of you. Get things done on time and avoid controversy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Sign up for a class or activity that will allow you to use your imagination. A discussion will lead to a major change.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) What you learn will give you hope and revive your ability to fight for what you want. Take the steps to turn what you know and do well into a lucrative outlet.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep your eye on the market. Invest wisely. Discuss your plans with an expert. An offer will pique your interest, but tread carefully.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Stand up and be counted. Run the show instead of sitting in the audience. Show your worth and set guidelines. Romance is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) The response you receive after sharing your intentions will give you a push to make your next move. A partnership looks exciting.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Get everyone you care about involved in a project, and a closer bond will develop. Follow through with your plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Emotional situations will confuse you. Keep your thoughts to yourself until fully understand the implications.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't wait for someone to come along and do things for you. Make things happen. A brilliant idea will lead to a cash infusion.
