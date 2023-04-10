Erectile dysfunction is a relatively common condition among men, with the prevalence increases with age. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, ED affects approximately 30 million men in the United States.

ED is more common among older men, but it can occur at any age. The incidence of ED increases with age, and it is estimated that approximately 40% of men older than 40 experience some degree of ED. By 70, about 70% of men have ED.

Koneru is board certified in radiation oncology. He did his training at Northwestern University in Chicago. He is adjunct assistant professor at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. He lives in Dubuque and specializes in treating cancers of the prostate, breast, lung and brain. To schedule a consultation, call 815-599-7000.

