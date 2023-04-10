Erectile dysfunction is a relatively common condition among men, with the prevalence increases with age. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, ED affects approximately 30 million men in the United States.
ED is more common among older men, but it can occur at any age. The incidence of ED increases with age, and it is estimated that approximately 40% of men older than 40 experience some degree of ED. By 70, about 70% of men have ED.
As a radiation oncologist, I see ED in many of my patients, particularly those treated for prostate cancer. Treatments for prostate cancer, such as surgery, radiation therapy and hormone therapy, can all affect sexual function and might lead to erectile dysfunction.
Other potential causes of erectile dysfunction can include:
Physical factors: ED can be caused by a variety of physical factors, such as cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, hormonal imbalances, neurological disorders and prostate or bladder surgery.
Medications: Certain medications, such as antidepressants, antihistamines and blood pressure medications, also can cause ED.
Psychological factors: Anxiety, stress, depression and relationship problems can all contribute to ED.
Lifestyle factors: Lifestyle factors such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, drug abuse and lack of exercise also can increase the risk of ED.
Aging: As men age they might experience a decline in testosterone levels, which can contribute to ED.
ED can be a sensitive and embarrassing issue for many men because it is associated with sexual performance and masculinity. Men might feel ashamed or embarrassed to talk about their ED, even with their health care provider, because they might view it as a personal failure or weakness. In addition, ED can affect a man’s self-esteem and confidence, and it can have an impact on his relationships and intimacy. Men might worry about being unable to satisfy their partner sexually or might feel inadequate if they are unable to achieve or maintain an erection.
The stigma surrounding ED can make it difficult for men to seek treatment or talk openly about their experiences. However, it’s important for men to understand that ED is a common condition that can be caused by a variety of factors, many of which are beyond their control. Seeking help from a health care provider can be an important step in managing the condition and improving sexual health and wellbeing.
Some celebrities who have spoken publicly about their experiences with ED include:
Michael Douglas: In 2013, the actor revealed that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer and that his treatments had caused him to experience ED.
Jack Nicholson: The actor has spoken publicly about his use of Viagra to treat his ED.
Bill Clinton: The former president has discussed his experiences with ED in interviews and has spoken about how he sought treatment for the condition.
Samuel L. Jackson: In a 2012 interview, the actor revealed that he had experienced ED in the past and that he had sought treatment for the condition.
Hugh Hefner: The founder of Playboy magazine has spoken publicly about his use of ED medications and has been an advocate for men’s sexual health.
There are several treatments available for ED, including oral medications such as Viagra, Cialis and Levitra, which work by increasing blood flow to the penis. Other treatment options include penile injections, vacuum devices and surgical implants. One relatively new treatment option for ED is called GAINSWave.
GAINSWave therapy is a noninvasive treatment for erectile dysfunction that uses low-intensity sound waves to improve blood flow to the penis and stimulate the growth of new blood vessels. The treatment is based on a technology called extracorporeal shockwave therapy, which has been used for decades to treat kidney stones and other medical conditions.
During the GAINSWave procedure, a device is used to deliver low-intensity sound waves to the penis. The sound waves travel through the tissues and stimulate the growth of new blood vessels and nerve tissue. This can improve blood flow to the penis, leading to stronger and more sustainable erections.
The treatment is typically performed in a health care provider’s office and takes about 20-30 minutes to complete. Patients might receive multiple treatments over a period of several weeks to achieve optimal results. The treatment is painless and requires no downtime, and most patients can resume normal activities immediately after the procedure.
GAINSWave therapy has been shown to be effective in improving erectile function in men with mild to moderate ED. However, it might not be effective for all men with ED, and it is important to talk to a health care provider about treatment options and potential risks and benefits before undergoing any type of ED treatment.
