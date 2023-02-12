In 1748, James Armistead was born into the world, and his life was far from ordinary. James was born into slavery, belonging to the Armistead family, a well-established and prominent family in Virginia that owned a vast plantation and many different businesses. Little did they know this enslaved man would become one of the greatest American heroes ever.

Amid the darkness of slavery, James learned to read and write, unlike many of his fellow enslaved people. James’ ability to read and write was invaluable as the Revolutionary War was heating up and would prove to be the key that unlocked his path to freedom.

