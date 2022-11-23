If your birthday is today: Set up your lifestyle to suit your needs, regardless of how others choose to live. Let your skills, intelligence and desire for adventure take you to destinations that open your mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Know when to give in and let someone else take the wheel. Weigh the pros and cons, and look at the long-term effects.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Offer help where it's needed. There is power in being present and in acting on behalf of those who can't fend for themselves.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Use your intelligence to make a point. How you handle others and approach controversial subjects will be key. Be honest.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Lower your stress level and move on to an activity that puts a smile on your face. Knowing when to work and when to relax will help you maintain balance and good health.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Put more faith in your ability to finish things on time. Put your skills to the test while outmaneuvering anyone who gets in your way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You will set a new standard if you surprise everyone with your ability, technique and insight. Don't second-guess what you want to do or say.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Taking an active role will positively impact how things turn out. Don't trust anyone else to speak or act on your behalf. Avoid conflict.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Choose a path that gives you free rein to use your skills, knowledge and connections. Put a plan in place and team up with people you know you can count on.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You will enjoy mixing and mingling, but beware of people who try to persuade you to donate. Don't hesitate to say no if something doesn't feel right.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Not everyone will like the changes you want to make. Approach opposition with candor, and you'll gain insight.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) View situations, consider how to make improvements that feel comfortable. It's up to you to force issues to get things moving.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Clear a space at home that will allow you the peace and quiet required to accomplish your objective. A chance to make extra cash looks promising.
