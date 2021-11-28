The following is a sample of major events in larger venues within driving distance of the tri-states. For most, you can visit www.ticketmaster.com for tickets. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, check venues for postponed or canceled events.

Cedar Rapids

U.S. Cellular Center (319-398-5211, uscellularcenter.com)

Big Bad Voo Doo Daddy, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29. $34-$54.

Clint Black, 8 p.m. Dec. 11. $49.50-$135.50.

Postmodern Jukebox, 7 p.m. Dec. 12. $39.50-$185.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 17. $35-$75.

Nelly, with Blanco Brown, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22. $36-$122.

Scotty McCreery, 7 p.m. Feb. 3. $39-$129.50.

Celtic Woman Postcards from Ireland, 7 p.m. June 1, 2022. $42.

Riverdance, 7:30 p.m. June 9. $53-$78.

Iowa City

The Englert (319-688-2653, www.englert.org)

The Dead South, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19. $33-$59.

Watkins Family Hour, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. $20-$32.

Dead South, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21. $33-$59.

Patty Griffin, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23. $20-$40.

Kaki King, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27. $15-$25.

Anais Mitchell, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. $20-$45.

Lucy Dacus, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18. $15-$25.

Sun Volt, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23. $20-$35.

Bettye Lavette, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25. $20-$35.

Brett Dennen, 7:30 p.m. March 3. $15-$30.

Jayhawks, 7:30 p.m. March 5. $15-$33.50

Bonnie “Prince” Billy & Matt Sweeney “Superwolves” and Jonathan Richman, 7:30 p.m. March 6. $20-$35.

Bruce Cockburn, 7 p.m. March 13. $50.

Graham Nash, 7:30 p.m. March 29. $20-$69.50.

Watchhouse, 7:30 p.m. April 6. $45.

Valerie June, 7:30 p.m. May 21. $15-$40.

Janis Ian, 7:30 p.m. May 22. $15-$45.

The Cactus Blossoms, 7:30 p.m. June 16. $10-$20.

Madison

Barrymore Theatre (608-241-8633, www.barrymorelive.com)

Billy Idol and Steve Stevens, 8 p.m. Dec. 4. Tickets start at $42.

Patty Griffin, 8 p.m. Jan. 26. Tickets through Ticketmaster.

Lucinda Williams, 8 p.m. Feb. 17. Tickets through Ticketmaster.

The Mavericks, 8 p.m. Feb. 19. $40, $50, $69.50.

Gaelic Storm, 8 p.m. March 10. $25.

Bruce Cockburn, 8 p.m. March 12, $35.

Robert Cray Band, 8 p.m. March 27. $35 advance, $40 day of show.

Quad Cities

Adler Theater (563-326-8500, www.adlertheatre.com/events)

Jason Mraz, 8 p.m. Dec. 7. $59-$89.

Aaron Lewis, 8 p.m. Jan. 14. $35, $50, $60.

Postmodern Jukebox, 7:30 p.m. March 8. $39.50, $49.50, $75.

Righteous Brothers, 7:30 p.m. April 27. $50, $60, $70, $90.

TaxSlayer Center (309-764-2000, www.taxslayercenter.com)

JoJo Siwa, 7 p.m. Feb. 4. $39.50, $49.50, $69.50.

Tool, 7:30 p.m. March 17. $49.50, $75, $95, $125.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 8 p.m. April 9. $41.75, $62.75, $83.75, $136.25.

Chicago, 7 p.m. April 19. $39.50, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50.

Matchbox Twenty, 7:30 p.m. June 18. $35, $47, $63, $85.

Wisconsin Dells

Crystal Grand Music Theatre (877-987-6487, www.crystalgrand.com)

Little River Band, 8 p.m. Dec. 10. $39.95-$62.95.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 11. $19.95-$69.95.

Josh Turner, 8 p.m. Dec. 17. $19.95-$150.

Rick Springfield, 8 p.m. Dec. 18. $19.95-$150.

Martina McBride, 7 p.m. Jan. 14. $19.95-$150.

Aaron Lewis, 8 p.m. Jan. 29. $17.95-$150.

Celtic Woman, 8 p.m. April 15. $17.95-$62.95.

Gary Levox, 8 p.m. May 14. $19.95-$150.

Others

• Chicago Allstate Arena

(847-635-6601), www.allstatearena.com

• Chicago Theatre

(312-462-6300), www.thechicagotheatre.com

• Chicago House of Blues

(312-923-2000), www.houseofblues.com

• Chicago Akoo Theatre at Rosemont (Rosemont Theatre)

(847-671-5100), www.rosemonttheatre.com

• Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena

(515-564-8000), www.iowaeventscenter.com

