The Avery Foundation of Dubuque has hit a milestone.
The organization that serves cancer patients throughout the tri-states has awarded its 164th grant, pushing it past $100,000 in grants awarded since its first in December 2017, according to a press release.
The organization serves cancer patients in Dubuque, Delaware, Clayton and Jackson counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois; and Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.
Applicants can apply for grants to help with financial burdens during treatments, including mileage to and from clinics, meals and lodging. Other assistance includes cost of comfort medications, medical equipment or supplies not covered by insurance. A special prescription program also is available for uninsured or underinsured through Hartig Drug.
“Reaching the $100,000 mark in the amount of financial assistance provided to tri-state area residents undergoing cancer treatment is an incredible milestone,” said Nancy Diehm, vice president of the organization. “It says that the Avery Foundation is fulfilling its mission of being a supportive, financial resource for people in need. It is also a beautiful reflection of the amazing generosity of so many local donors who have opened their hearts and their wallets to local cancer patients.”