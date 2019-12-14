Tri-state area clergy: Hopewell hears call later in life

GALENA, Ill. — The Rev. Dr. Gloria Hopewell, of Grace Episcopal Church, admitted that “I fought it” when hearing a religious call in her late 40s, but eventually she gave in.
“It was a subtle call that went on for about three years,” said Hopewell, who at the time was a health care administrator. “I couldn’t imagine me doing it. Are you kidding me?”
She attributed some of her decision to some “great mentors” at her First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, in Wilmette, Ill. But a pastor also told her that the quiet voice she was hearing would probably get louder.
Hopewell grew up in the UCC and was ordained within it in 1997. She decided to switch to the Episcopal church in the 2000s.
“They put more of an emphasis on the sacramental aspect of faith,” she said. “It’s more kind of like the centerpiece.”
She arrived in Galena about 7½ years ago after serving at three churches in the Chicago metropolitan area.
“I grew up in a small town, so I had some qualms about” coming to another one. “But Galena is not a typical small town. The people here, especially in this church, are so active in so many things.”
She still has a home in Chicago, where she occasionally visits, saying she “has the best of two worlds.” She’s also proud that Grace Episcopal, whose building was consecrated in 1850, is a “very welcoming church for all types of people.”
Here is a visit with Hopewell:
Family: Two grown sons: Richard Grayson, Daniel Hopewell.
How long have you been a clergy leader? 22 years.
How would you describe your preaching style?
I generally preach on the Gospel text appointed in the Revised Common Lectionary.
Since not all in the congregation are deeply familiar with all of the texts, using a narrative style, I attempt to examine how it would be understood in Jesus’ time, how it would speak to the circumstances of an evangelist’s community several decades later and how it continues to speak in our time and place.
The emphasis is on the timeless teachings and example of Jesus, and our call to love and serve God and one another.
What is your favorite book in the Bible and why?
I’m not certain I have a favorite book. In the Hebrew Scriptures, I love the prophets like Isaiah, Jeremiah, Amos and Micah as they speak God’s truth by calling the people back to the faith and show God’s enduring promise.
In the New Testament, the Gospel stories where Jesus turns expectations upside down by his inclusion of those who are not considered to be “acceptable” according to societal or religious standards.
Describe a time when your faith might have been tested.
Though my life has had its share of disappointments, loss and grief, I have been fortunate. The tests have come in instances where I see those to whom I minister dealing with extreme hardship and misfortune.
I believe that God is present with us in crisis and does not send such things to test us. Still, there are times when I ask God how long such things will go on.
Describe a time when your faith seemed to be rewarded or enhanced?
I suppose the best example was when I was sensing a midlife call to ordained ministry. For many reasons, it seemed impossible — even ridiculous. Yet, when I finally gave in and decided to proceed with seminary and discernment, unexpected doors began to open that made it a reality.
What would you say to someone who is wondering whether God is real or not in their life?
Many of us do not recognize God’s working in our lives and do not know how to even begin. I think that hearing others’ stories, whether through face-to-face opportunities or through books, is a way to start.
Learning to be mindful and attentive to what is going on around them — being silent and calming their minds, practicing being grateful and, perhaps, entering into spiritual companionship are all things I would encourage.