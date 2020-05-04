Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host an online Powerful Tools for Caregivers Class Leader Training Monday-Friday, May 18-22.
The virtual integrated training will equip class leaders to co-lead programs for caregivers of adults with chronic conditions and caregivers of children with special health and behavioral needs.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a program for caregivers of children with special health and behavioral needs or for those who provide care for a spouse, parent or friend with a chronic condition such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. The program aims to provides information, support strategies, communication techniques, stress reduction ideas and resources to assist family caregivers with their concerns related to caregiving.
Those interested can access the registration link at bit.ly/ptc13845.
For more information, email human sciences specialists Malisa Rader and Barb Dunn Swanson at ptcmastertrainers@iastate.edu or visit www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/ptc-tools.