Editor’s note: In recognition of Black History Month, the TH is profiling leaders from the community who are making an impact. Our next profile, featuring Danielle Moore, will publish on Friday, Feb. 28.
When it comes to advocates, Samaria Neely said she has yet to identify one in her life.
However, that hasn’t stopped her from taking on that role tenfold for others.
Embodying a success story, today the 40-year-old is fittingly the outreach success coordinator for Northeast Iowa Community College, a position she has held for nearly five years and one that finds her working one-on-one with students in need of support and guidance.
“I’m there to advocate for students,” Neely said. “I think I feel a connection to that because I never really had, and never really found, anyone who advocated for me when I was young. No one was ever my voice. I had to find my own voice. So now, I try to be that voice for others.”
Especially students.
At NICC, Neely not only serves as a sounding board, addressing students concerns, but she also helps connect them with employment leads and other community outreach collaborations.
“I get to know these students as individuals,” Neely said. “So, I get a good sense of where they can use their talents, skills and interests in the workforce and out in the community.”
Defying the odds
Neely’s life experience has greatly informed her career, she said.
Born in the United States, Neely and her family relocated to Africa — living in Ghana, Liberia and Togo — during her early years as part of a religious group known as the Hebrew Israelites.
Despite living in Africa for 13 years, Neely didn’t start school until the seventh grade due to a civil war in Liberia.
During her time in Africa, she stayed in refugee camps until United States officials sent for all U.S. citizens to return because of the war.
“I know what it’s like to have bombs going off over your head and to see dead children,” Neely said.
She soon also would realize what it was like to be different.
The family returned to the United States in 1992 but was scattered, with Neely’s mother living in California and her father living in Illinois. Neely moved to Dubuque in 1993, when she was 13, to help her 18-year-old sister of a different father look after her two children.
“I have been on my own ever since I was a teenager,” Neely said. “And very quickly, I had a sense that I was different. I went from being within a variety of other cultures to knowing my skin was a different color when I moved to Dubuque.”
Another challenge presented itself when, at 14, Neely became pregnant.
Neely’s older sister eventually joined her mother in California. And with no parent or legal guardian, Neely became a ward of the state until she turned 18.
Yet, she wasn’t about to bow to the odds. Even if no one else knew it, Neely said she was certain that she would finish school, go to college, raise a family and become a positive voice in the community for herself and for others.
“I was motivated,” she said.
She made good on those things, graduating from Dubuque Senior High School in 1998 and completing studies in psychology, mental health and criminal justice at the University of Dubuque.
She also went on to raise another child. Today, Neely is a mother of two, ages 19 and 25, with her role at NICC the perfect complement.
“It’s a good fit for me,” Neely said.
Hoping for change
While Neely said that she considers Dubuque her home, she said she also believes that minorities continue to struggle when it comes to feeling welcome in the city.
While she acknowledged that there are positive initiatives in place, having those “uncomfortable conversations” is something Neely hopes that City of Dubuque leaders and community members will continue to improve upon — particularly when it comes to employment.
“I would like the City of Dubuque to do a better job with investigating complaints of discrimination and unfair treatment in the workplace by people of color,” Neely said. “Part of my position with Northeast Iowa Community College is to connect students with employment leads upon completing one of our many trade certification. I hear stories from an alarming rate of students that have experienced discrimination and unfair treatment in the workplace. Some choose to work up the courage and speak out against it, and some choose to stay silent due to fears of being let go.”
Not one to meet a problem empty-handed, Neely offered a solution.
“Students come to me because I have created a relationship and trust with them, and they don’t know who else to go to in the city,” she said. “I believe if the city put out billboards and radio commercials — similar to the ones they have for housing information — for people about how to handle these types of issues and which department to go to, that would be great start.”
A bright future
Neely said that while she is fulfilled by seeing the impact she has been able to make on students, she doesn’t take credit for it.
“It makes me happy to see their success, but I’m not their success,” she said. “It’s not mine to take credit for. They were the ones motivated enough to do the work. I was just able to be a person who believed in them and who listened.”
She also is an impassioned vegan, offering coaching, meal planning and delivery services and cooking classes through Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center.
It’s a lifestyle garnered from her time living in Africa and learning from the Hebrew Israelites, who abide by plant-based eating practices.
Continuing to draw upon her desire to advocate, Neely also mentors young women through the Dubuque Community School District, engaging primarily with juniors and seniors.
“It’s something I started doing two to three years ago,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to get together in a free space to just talk, with no judgment. My goal with it is to try and establish positive relationships in these girls’ lives, to help them explore different things that they might be going through and to meet others who are similar to them.”
Coming full circle, she ultimately hopes to enable everyone she comes into contact with to use their voices in the community.
“Doing the right thing can make the world a little better,” she said. “Especially if we do it together.”